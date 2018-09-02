Bahrain announces candidacy for U.N. Human Rights Council membership

Bahrain’s move came after receiving the support of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level and the endorsement of the Asia-Pacific group at the United Nations.

The Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Faisal bin Jabur Al Doseri gave a detailed explanation on Bahrain's candidacy for the membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council in the elections scheduled for October in New York City.

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts and achievements, its candidacy programme and the voluntary pledges it submitted for the membership of the Council in order to protect and promote human rights regionally and internationally.