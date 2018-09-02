Yemen slams U.N. silence on Houthi militia attacks of relief activities

In a press statement issued Sunday, the committee said that the militia had bombed a truck carrying relief and humanitarian aid heading for the Directorate of Tahita, and resulted in the killing of a driver.

Abdul Raqeeb Fath, HRC Chairman, blamed the Houthi militias for impeding the rapid humanitarian access to those in need, the bombing of trucks and relief vessels in Hodeidah port and the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the governorate.

He called upon the humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, to condemn this criminal act, which contravenes all international and humanitarian laws, and to inform the United Nations and the Security Council of all violations committed by the Houthi militias against the relief work.

The Minister of Local Administration stressed that the continued silence of the coordinator of humanitarian affairs and U.N. organisations on the Houthi practices is unacceptable, calling upon the international community to bear full responsibility for the people's suffering in Hodeidah.