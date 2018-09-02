GCC Secretary General meets with U.N. envoy to Yemen

During the meeting, they discussed the efforts exerted by the United Nations' envoy to discuss ways of resuming political negotiations among the Yemeni parties in order to be held on September 6, 2018 in Geneva.

Dr. Al Zayani assured the GCC support for the efforts of the UN Envoy to Yemen, in this regard, affirming the GCC constant keenness to reach a political solution in accordance with the Gulf initiative, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference (NDC), and the Security Council resolution No. 2216.