“Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen” accepts JIAT findings on operation in Sa’da Governorate

The statement reads: “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has viewed Saturday, the findings of the Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) regarding allegations surrounding one of the operations carried out by Coalition Forces on 9 August, 2018 in Sa’dah Governorate, the conclusions of (JIAT) that indicate mistakes in compliance to the Rules of Engagement and what was mentioned in this regard.

Thereupon, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition expresses regret over the mistakes, extends its sympathies, condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and announces its acceptance of the results and findings of (JIAT). The Joint Forces Command will, as soon as the official findings are received, undertake legal proceedings to hold the ones who committed mistakes accountable according to the rules and regulations related to such cases, and continue to revise and enhance its Rules of Engagement, according to operational lessons learned, in a manner that guarantees non-recurrence of such incidents.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will task the Joint Committee to assess granting voluntary assistance to the ones affected in Yemen, and communicate with the Legitimate Government in Yemen to acquire identities and names of the ones affected, so that compensations can be provided under regulatory measures.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition reaffirms its continued commitment to the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) , its Customary Rules and relevant conventions, as well as application of the Rules of Engagement in accordance with highest international standards and practices, which will guarantee respect of the International Humanitarian Law, and preservation of civilian lives and possessions”.