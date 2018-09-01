Catastrophic breakdown of services in Gaza due to emergency fuel depletion, U.N. Warns

It said that a minimum of $ 4.5 million is required to facilitate the delivery of about 1.4 million liters of emergency fuel per month to maintain these services until the end of the year.

U.N. Deputy Secretary General Farhan Haq said that "The current energy crisis has a devastating impact on the difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza," adding that Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick confirmed Saturday at a meeting of the donor community the depletion of the resources of the urgent fuel program supported by the United Nations.

McGoldrick was quoted by Farhan as saying that "If new funds are not received immediately, we will face a catastrophic collapse in the provision of services to be suspended in hospitals and clinics, as well as in wastewater treatment facilities, portable water and public health."