Palestinians slam U.S. decision to end aid to refugees

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman said Saturday the move "does not serve peace, but rather it strengthens terrorism in the region."

Washington is in violation of U.N. resolutions and therefore "the U.N. should take a firm stand to confront the American decision and take the appropriate steps," spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

The U.S. has been the main donor to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), but the State Department said Friday it had become an "irredeemably flawed operation."

The UNRWA supports Palestinians who lost their home as a result of the Middle East conflict. It helps around 5 million people, providing food aid, operating schools and running health centres.

The New York Times reported the Trump administration hopes the decision will put pressure on Palestinian leaders to accept U.S. proposals for a peace deal with Israeli occupation.

Abbas was one of several Palestinian officials denouncing the aid cut.

The refugee chief of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), Ahmad Abu Houli, said the cut showed that the U.S. planned "to end the agency and liquidate the Palestinian cause."

Saeb Erekat, a member of the executive committee of the PLO, said UNRWA was founded in 1950 with the obligation to provide aid until the Palestinian question is completely resolved.

The U.S. provided 365 million dollars for humanitarian aid and projects last year, but only 60 million dollars so far this year for Palestinian refugees in Jordan, the West Bank, and Gaza.