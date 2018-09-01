Mauritania national elections mark return for opposition

In total, a record 98 political parties are contesting the one-day vote for legislative, regional and municipal representatives.

The ruling Union for the Republic Party is the front-runner, but it will this time face the National Forum for Democracy and Unity, a coalition of 11 opposition parties, and the Union for Democratic Forces which both boycotted the previous elections.

Pro-government parties are anticipated to win most seats at stake because they have a strong presence in all electoral districts, unlike the opposition which has been weakened by years of boycotts. Independents are not allowed to run.

The polls will be the first time regional councils are elected in the north-west African country.

They replace the upper house of parliament, the Senate, which was abolished in a contested referendum last year.

The polls are seen as a window into how next year's presidential election will unfold.

Should pro-government parties win a clear majority in the 157-seat parliament, they could change the constitution, which bars incumbent President Mohammed Ouled Abdel Aziz from running for a third term.

The president, who was elected to a second five-year term in 2014, has not said yet if he will seek a third term.

Nearly 1.5 million Mauritanians are eligible to vote in 3,000 polling stations nationwide from 0700 GMT, according to official figures.

Final results are expected to be announced later this week.