Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israeli occupation police WB protest

  • Friday 31, August 2018 in 8:57 PM
  • Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with Israeli occupation troops in Ras Karkar village
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Israeli occupation security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Friday at rock-throwing Palestinians protesting against land seizures for Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, among the disputes stalling peace efforts.
Around a dozen of the hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the village of Ras Karkar were injured, witnesses said. An Israeli occupation police spokesman had no immediate comment.
 
An Israeli occupation court broke new judicial ground on Tuesday by giving legal recognition to a Jewish settlement built without Israeli occupation government authorisation on privately owned Palestinian land.
 
Most countries consider all of the settlements built on land that Israeli occupation captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal. 