Doha uses dollar to rinse off terrorism, lobbies Trump’s influencers

Qatar is trying to cover up for its ill and malicious deeds, and attempts to brighten its image in the west in devious means panting after U.S President Donald Trump, paying millions of dollars to draw up a list of 250 influencers in President Trump’s orbit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The tiny emirate, which does not exceed 0.5% of the area of Saudi Arabia and 13.7% of the area of the UAE, believes it can change the rules of the game in the influence in the region by “bribing” influential lobbyists and financing the countries that support terrorism, spearheaded by Tehran, the key supporter of the Houthis in Yemen.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a blockade of on the tiny nation almost more than a year ago in protest against its policies of supporting terrorism, embracing extremists, dividing Arab ranks, and destabilising security of Arab countries.

Influencing Trump

The American based Wall Street Journal clarified in a report it published on Wednesday that among the list Qatar had selected the longtime New York restaurateur Joey Allaham who said to officials in Doha: “We want to create a campaign where we are getting into his head as much as possible.”

The newspaper quoted Allaham and his lobbying-business partner, Nick Muzin, as saying that they were on the list of 250 “Trump influencers” and that they had organised visits for about 20 people from the list to Qatar that covered all travel costs.

Qatar’s lobbying operation was an unconventional influence plan to target an unconventional president who often shuns traditional policy-making processes, relying on advice of friends and associates.

Qatar spent $16.3 million on lobbying foreign clients officially registered to protect its interests, according to federal registers.

The Iranian –Qatari Money

The wide open borders between Qatar and Iran following the Gulf crisis, and the investments thrust between the two countries remained and will double up as described by Iranian Transport Minister Abbas Akhoundi during his meeting in Tehran, with the his Qatari counterpart Jassim Al-Sulaiti.

Doha chose the wrong team, Iran opened its arms to it, seeking to penetrate the GCC through the Doha issue, where Tehran allocated last June, Bushehr port to be a centre for economic exchange with Qatar, whose investments with Tehran doubled over the past period.

The Iranian official unveiled an agreement on the establishment of two sea and air corridors between the two countries in a five-year plan to strengthen cooperation between Doha and Tehran which backs the Houthi militias in Yemen, which the Arab coalition is fighting, an alliance which Qatar was part of before the crisis.

Doha pays to save Ankara

Turkey has its share of the Qatari money. Turkey and Qatar have announced that Tamim bin Hamad, the Emir of Qatar, had decided to support the Turkish economy with $ 15 billion in new investments, bank deposits and securities. Emir of Qatar announced this during his visit to Ankara in light of the economic crisis in Turkey and the collapse of the lira against the U.S. dollar.

Ankara hosts the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ which Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE classify as a terrorist organisation, while Qatar considers "brotherly" Turkey's stability and its economic and political security as a stability and security for the region as a whole, according to Qatari Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Lulwa Rashid Al Khater, considering that Qatar is repaying Turkey.

Qatar’s duplicity and its terrorist Al Jazeera channel which spreads terrorist ideology and sides with enemies is a betrayal that will not be forgiven by the Arab states.