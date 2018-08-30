UN warns Idlib offensive may set off ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

According to a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr. Guterres said that "any use of chemical weapons is totally unacceptable," adding that he "urgently appeals to the Government of Syria and all parties to exercise restraint and to prioritise the protection of civilians."

"He calls on the Astana guarantors to step up efforts to find a peaceful solution to the situation in Idlib, the last remaining de-escalation zone," the spokesperson stressed.

The Secretary-General further called on all parties "to take all necessary measures to safeguard civilian lives, allow freedom of movement, and protect civilian infrastructure, including medical and educational facilities, in accordance with international humanitarian law and human rights law."