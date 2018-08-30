Talks with Russian counterpart fruitful, says Saudi FM

In a joint press conference held here, with his Russian counterpart, Al-Jubeir said that the Saudi-Russian relations have achieved a quantum leap over the last three years, in all fields, to best serve the interests of the two countries and their two friendly peoples, whether in the field of investment and trade or security cooperation, in the face of terrorism and in the field of promoting political coordination between the two countries to confront challenges facing the region and the world as well.

"We discussed the situation in Syria and the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and reaching a political solution that preserves the territorial integrity, security and stability of Syria and the rights of all Syrian citizens, regardless of their race, religion or sect," he emphasized.

Regarding Yemen, Al-Jubeir explained that the political solution, in Yemen, should be based on the main three references, namely the GCC Initiative, the outputs of the Yemeni National Dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2216, stressing that the Kingdom coordinates with the UN envoy for Yemen and consult with friendly countries, in this regard, including Russia.

On the nuclear deal with Iran, he stressed the Kingdom's position that the agreement is weak, especially with regard to the period of time that prevents Iran from enriching, which ends in 2025, thus posing a great danger to the region.

He pointed out that the accord did not include Iran's support for terrorism and its violation of the UN resolutions on ballistic missiles, reasserting the Kingdom's support for imposing more sanctions on Iran.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the talks dealt with a number of regional and international issues and joint efforts in the fight against terrorism, in all forms and manifestations, pointing out that efforts are continuing to implement several agreements between Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation, since last year, in the fields of investment, economy, industry and others.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed his country's thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for services and facilities pilgrims from the Russian Federation were enjoying.