Attempts to revoke Palestinian refugees' right of return, illegal, unacceptable - Palestinian Cabinet

U.S. administration has not fulfilled its financial obligations to the Palestinians for more than a year, the cabinet said, in its weekly session held here, headed by Palestinian Premier Rami Al Hamdallah, who rejected, outright, use of humanitarian and development aid as a tool for political pressure on the Palestinian leadership, stressing that there is no alternative to the full commitment of the American administration to the international consensus, the resolutions of international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which would establish the Palestinian independent and viable state, on the 1967 borders with Al-Quds, as its capital.

The cabinet stressed that revoking the right of the refugees is unacceptable, illegal and will not be dealt with or allowed to be dealt with and furthermore, it cannot affect the status quo, explaining that the right of return is guaranteed by international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.