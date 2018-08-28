New Iraqi parliament to hold first session on September 3

  Tuesday 28, August 2018
Iraq's newly elected parliament will hold its first session on September 3, according to a decree issued by President Fuad Masum on Monday, in what will be a major step towards forming a new government.
Iraqis voted on May 12 to elect the country's 329-member parliament. It marked the first time an electronic voting system was used in the country, and was followed by accusations of fraud and irregularities in some provinces.
 
The complaints prompted the previous parliament to vote for a manual recount, leading to a delay in holding the new parliament's inaugural session.
 
The initial results were largely upheld by the manual recount and the final results were ratified by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on August 19.