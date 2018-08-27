Saudi Air Force intercepts Houthi ballistic missile

Colonel Turki Al Malki, the Arab Coalition official spokesman, said that at 11.45 a.m. Monday, the Coalition Air Defence detected the launch of a ballistic missile from Saada in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia. "The number of ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militias towards the Kingdom has so far reached 182 in total," he noted.

Al Malki added that the ballistic missile was launched "deliberately" by the terrorist Houthi militias towards a densely populated civilian area of Saudi Arabia's city of Jizan.

"This hostile act carried out by the terrorist Iranian Houthi militia proves that the Iranian regime continues to provide the Houthi militias with advanced weapons capabilities, in flagrant defiance of UNSC Resolutions 2216 and 2231, with the main objective of threatening Saudi Arabian, regional and international security," he continued.

Al Malki reiterated that the launch of ballistic missiles towards civilian populated areas is a direct breach of the principles of the international humanitarian law.