Police kill five terrorists in shootout in Upper Egypt

"The national security department, in collaboration with the interior ministry, detected the suspects' hideout in a remote hilly area in Upper Egypt in the vicinity of Akhmim Central Village, and raided it at dawn on Monday after obtaining a prosecution permit," an official ministry statement read.

The suspects opened fire on the approaching forces, the statement said, then the police fired back, resulting in the deaths of the five people, who are currently being identified.

The incident has been referred to the State Security Prosecution for further investigation.

Police seized arms, ammunition and logistic materials during the raid.