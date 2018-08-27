Israeli occupation to reopen Erez border crossing with Gaza: minister

  • Monday 27, August 2018 in 10:30 AM
Sarjah24 – AFP: Israeli occupation will reopen the Erez border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Monday, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, a week after closing it due to clashes.
In a statement from his office on Sunday, Lieberman said the decision to reopen Erez, the only crossing for people in the north of the Palestinian enclave, was made "given the calm along the border".
 
Israeli occupation closed the crossing on August 19 in response to what Lieberman then called "violent incidents", tightening its blockade of the landlocked territory run by Hamas.
 
The Erez crossing is the only one for people between Israeli occupation and Gaza, which has been under an Israeli occupation blockade for a decade.