Safadi and Erekat stressed the need to launch an effective and immediate steps to end the occupation and avoid tension and conflict in the region.

Erekat valued efforts exerted by Amman to break the deadlock in peace efforts and address the financial deficit faced by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Safadi and Erekat reviewed efforts to achieve national reconciliation in Gaza, stressing support to Egyptian efforts in this regard.