Bahrain reaffirms solidarity with Egypt

Bahrain reaffirmed its solidarity with Egypt in the face of all forms of violence and terrorism, and its support to all measures taken to protect its security and stability.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," the ministry said in a statement.

"It also stresses the position of the Kingdom, which rejects all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, and affirms the importance of international cooperation to eliminate this dangerous phenomenon, which aims at destabilising peace and security in the world."