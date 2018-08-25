Moscow warns Washington against 'reckless steps' in Syria

Reacting to comments by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton about Washington's possible strong reaction in the event of a chemical or biological attack in the Syrian region of Idlib, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said: "We warn the Americans and their allies against taking new reckless steps in Syria."

"We are hearing ultimatums from Washington ... and it does not affect our determination to continue our policy for the total elimination of terrorist epicentres in Syria and the return of this country to a normal life," RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying.

The Idlib region, a refuge for civilians and rebels displaced from other areas of Syria as well as powerful militants’ forces, was hit by a wave of air strikes and shelling this month, in a possible prelude to a full-scale government offensive.