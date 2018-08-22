Israeli occupation approves more than 1,000 WB settler homes

A view of one of the Israeli occupation settlements on Palestinian soil

The plans for 1,004 homes approved by a defence ministry committee are at various stages in the process.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman had pledged to build 400 new homes in the settlement in response to the stabbings.

Israeli occupation settlements are considered a violation of international law and major stumbling blocks to peace efforts as they are built on Palestinian land.

There have been warnings that the continuing expansion of settlements is diminishing any remaining hopes for a two-state solution to the Israeli occupation-Palestinian conflict.

Peace Now says West Bank settlement plans increased to 6,742 units in 2017 compared with 2,629 the previous year, Obama's last in office.