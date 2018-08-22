Palestinians reject U.S. peace effort; Trump hints at Israeli occupation trade-off

Trump's statements are “a continuation of the pro-Israeli occupation- American policy and a continuation of the illusions of the U.S. administration," Ahmad Tamimi, a member of the PLO executive committee said in a statement.

It was the clearest indication from Trump that he expects Israeli occupation concessions for his recognition of Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital and moving the U.S. embassy there in May.

On Wednesday, US national security adviser John Bolton, speaking during a visit to Israel, said that the Jerusalem move "was not an issue of quid pro quo."