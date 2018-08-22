Palestinians reject U.S. peace effort; Trump hints at Israeli occupation trade-off

  • A view of the occupied Al Quds
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A senior Palestinian official slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to forge an Israeli occupation-Palestinian peace deal as "illusions" on Wednesday, a day after Trump said Israeli occupation will have to pay a price for his controversial recognition of Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital.
Trump's statements are “a continuation of the pro-Israeli occupation- American policy and a continuation of the illusions of the U.S. administration," Ahmad Tamimi, a member of the PLO executive committee said in a statement.
 
It was the clearest indication from Trump that he expects Israeli occupation concessions for his recognition of Al Quds as Israeli occupation's capital and moving the U.S. embassy there in May.
 
On Wednesday, US national security adviser John Bolton, speaking during a visit to Israel, said that the Jerusalem move "was not an issue of quid pro quo."