AL urges int'l action against Israeli occupation's Aqsa desecration

The call was aired by Assistant Secretary-General of the Cairo-based Arab League for Palestine Affairs and Occupied Arab Territories Ambassador Said Abu Ali to remember the 49th anniversary of the arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He sounded the alarm about attempts to rescind the existing historical status of the mosque, which is one of the third holiest site in Islam, condemning the 1969 mosque fire as a "heinous crime". "The crime was committed by a member of ultra-Zionist gangs in 1969 under the very nose of the Israeli occupying authorities in a serious desecration of the mosque," he recalled.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque stands as a great historical landmark for the Muslim world and the entire humanity”, he said.