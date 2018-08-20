U.N. runs out of funding for Gaza Strip emergency fuel

A cash injection of 4.5 million dollars is needed to continue supplying some 250 hospitals and sanitation facilities that rely on emergency fuel to power back-up generators, U.N. humanitarian coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said in a statement.

A chronic energy crisis leaves the population of Gaza with a maximum of five hours of electricity every day. Among the most vulnerable to shortages are 4,800 patients in Gaza's hospitals.

The U.N. aid agency is calling for urgent donations to maintain a minimum level of essential services in Gaza until the end of the year.

"Without funds to enable ongoing deliveries, service providers will be forced to suspend, or heavily reduce, operations from early September, with potentially grave consequences," McGoldrick added.

A lack of fuel could also cause a sewage overflow if there is no power for the 41 main pumping stations in the Gaza Strip and spark a fast spreading of waterborne diseases.

"If donors intervene quickly, we can prevent a serious deterioration, such as a disease outbreak or other public health concern.

"But we need funding immediately to avoid the collapse of critical life-saving services," McGoldrick said.