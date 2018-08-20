Saudi Health Minister: No epidemic or quarantine cases recorded this Hajj season so far

Health Minister assured that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has provided preventive services, via access points, to pilgrims. He pointed out that during this year’s Hajj, hospitals of Makkah and Madinah continue to provide health specialised services to pilgrims, and performed 71 cardiac catheterisations, 17 open-heart surgeries, 1,270 dialysis sessions, and six birth cases.

Health Minister said that MOH focuses on the priorities of preventive services to pilgrim, and follows up the developments and changes of health situation globally, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international health bodies.