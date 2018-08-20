Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

A sea of worshippers scaled the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Mecca for a day of prayers and reflection where Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

A hot wind blew across the hill, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), and the surrounding plain after a downpour late Sunday. Many faithful could be seen sipping from bottles of water.

After sunset, the pilgrims will leave for nearby Muzdalifah where they will gather pebbles.

The ritual begins in earnest on Tuesday as Muslims observe the first day of Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the hajj.