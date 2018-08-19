Yemeni Resistance Forces press home advantage in Al Durayhami

As the operation progressed, the Yemeni Resistance Forces ensured that the Houthis’ use of civilians as human shields and indiscriminate laying of IEDs and landmines are well documented.

The resistance fighters told Emirates News Agency that these tactics have been replicated all across the areas occupied by the militia to systematically prolong the plight of Yemeni people.

They added that their advance is carefully executed under a calculated military strategy which is aimed at protecting lives of the civilians who are being used as human shields by the Houthi militias in their bid to destabilise Yemen.

The operation seeks to clear the whole area of the land mines and IEDs, laid by the Houthis around homes, mosques and public areas.