Putin calls on Europe to rebuild Syria so that refugees can return

"We need to strengthen the humanitarian effort in the Syrian conflict," he said ahead of a meeting with his German counterpart Angela Merkel at the government retreat of Meseberg castle 70kms (45 miles) north of Berlin.

"By that, I mean above all humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, and help the regions where refugees living abroad can return to."

There are currently one million refugees in Jordan, the same number in Lebanon, and three million in Turkey, Putin said.

Germany has accepted hundreds of thousands of migrants since 2015 -- the height of the migration crisis -- which has weakened Angela Merkel politically and split the European Union.

"This is potentially a huge burden for Europe," Putin said.

"That's why we have to do everything to get these people back home," he added, emphasising the need to properly restore basic services such as water supplies and healthcare.

Merkel said the priority in Syria was "to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe", but did not give any further details.