Two million pilgrims streaming into Mina from Saturday evening

Spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Interior, Major General Mansour Al Turki, confirmed in a news conference here Saturday that all official authorities are ready to welcome the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and streamline their lifetime spiritual journey.

The Saudi General Statistics Authority will announce the final number of pilgrims who will be performing the Hajj rituals this year on Dhul Hijjah 10th, he said.

Foreign pilgrims coming by air to the Kingdom account for 88 percent of the total number of this year's worshippers, Al Turki said.

On Monday, the pilgrims will ascend onto the Mount of Mercy, on the second day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Pilgrims from around the world will gather on the hill – known in Arabic as Jabal al-Rahma – and the surrounding Mount Arafat plain to pray, supplicate and read the Quran.

Dressed in white, the pilgrims will be seen climbing up the sides of the hill and taking up positions to pray on rocks already heated by the morning sun.