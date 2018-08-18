U.N. calls on Libyan Government to protect Tawerghan IDPs

In a statement, the Spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, said, "We call on the Libyan Government of National Accord, the GNA, to take all necessary measures to protect Tawerghan internally displaced persons from further displacement, torture and other human rights violations following last week’s forced eviction of some 1,900 people from an IDP camp in Tripoli."

The Tariq Al Matar camp, which hosted some 370 families who had fled fighting in the eastern town of Tawergha in 2011, was raided three times last week by an armed group which is allied to the GNA.

Camp residents were ordered to leave and homes were demolished, with IDPs scrambling to grab a few possessions or even fleeing with nothing. We understand that during these raids at least 87 IDPs were detained by the armed group and taken to unknown locations, Shamdasani continued. "The majority were subsequently released – with some reportedly giving accounts of being tortured and ill-treated. Reports indicated that 19 people are still held by the armed group."

The spokesperson went on to say, "We echo the concerns voiced by the UN refugee Agency, UNHCR, about the safety of thousands of Tawerghan IDPs sheltering in other camps in Tripoli, including in areas under the control of the armed group," adding that the U.N. OHCHR reminds the GNA that Libya is "obliged to prevent displacement, protect and assist displaced persons, and identify durable solutions."

Shamdasani said, "We call on the authorities to provide shelter and protection to the evicted IDPs. The armed group should immediately release those who are detained. We call on all detaining authorities to fully ensure the rights of all detainees to their physical and psychological integrity, and to due process."

Last week’s forced evictions and related allegations of human rights violations must be the object of an independent, impartial, prompt and thorough investigation and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, the spokesperson continued.

"The Tawerghan community have already endured unimaginable suffering during their seven years of displacement. This latest attack on them demonstrates the urgent need for the GNA to ensure their safe, dignified and voluntary return to their homes and the rehabilitation of their town of origin without further delay," Shamdasani concluded.