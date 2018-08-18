Saudi Air Force intercepts Houthi ballistic missile: Arab Coalition

Colonel Turki Al Malki, the Arab Coalition official spokesman, said that on Friday, the Coalition Air Defence detected the launch of a ballistic missile from Northern Amran headed towards Saudi Arabia.

Al Malki said that the ballistic missile was launched "deliberately" by the terrorist Houthi militias towards a densely populated civilian area of Saudi Arabia's city of Najran. The missile was intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defence, the Arab Coalition spokesman confirmed, adding that no injuries or casualties were reported.