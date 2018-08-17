Algeria's President sacks 2 senior army generals -presidency

The generals, Said Bey and Lahbib Chentouf, had been in charge of the first and second military regions.

A presidency statement did not give a reason for the dismissals which came two months after Bouteflika sacked the North African country's powerful police chief, Abdelghani Hamel.

He also fired in June Menad Nouba, who was in charge of the gendarmerie, a separate security unit controlled by the army.

General Ali Sidane, who was the director of the Cherchell military academy, will replace Chentouf, and general Meftah Sawab who served as chief of the sixth military region will replace Bey, a statement said.