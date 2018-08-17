Yemeni army imposes full control over areas in Baqam Directorate

The commander of the brigade, 102 special forces, Brigadier Yasser Al-Harthy, said that the army continued to incursion into the city areas following a large attack on the eastern parts and parts of two mountains in the area.

He added in a statement quoted on September 26 site of the Ministry of Defense of Yemen, that the army forces are now in control of the junction between the Directorate of Baqam and Zaidan and the rest of the directorates of Saada province.

About 20 members of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia were killed and dozens wounded, while troops from the National Army recovered large quantities of weapons and miscellaneous ammunition.