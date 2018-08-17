Saudi Arabia offers US$100m for Global Coalition to Defeat ‘Daesh’

According to SPA, this is the largest Coalition contribution to date for these liberated areas, and follows the pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir during the July 12, 2018 Global Coalition Ministerial Conference in Brussels, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

This substantial contribution will play a critical role in the Coalition’s efforts to revitalise communities, such as Raqqa, that have been devastated by Daesh terrorists. The funds will focus on projects to restore livelihoods and essential services in the areas of health, agriculture, electricity, water, education, transportation (key roads and bridges), and rubble removal.

Consistent with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s contributions to date, this additional $100 million will save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians, and help ensure that ‘Daesh’ cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbours, or plan attacks against the international community. This contribution is a continuum of the Kingdom’s efforts in this Coalition, including, but not limited to, co-leading the Counter Finance Working Group and serving as a key member of the Communications and Stabilisation Working Groups, as well as, flying the second highest number of missions in Syria after the United States.

This contribution represents the Kingdom’s leading role from the earliest days of the Global Coalition as a stabilising force and its campaign to defeat ISIS in all dimensions. It also represents the Kingdom’s close partnership with the Unites States and the Coalition with an aim to promote sharing the responsibility among all partners to face regional threats together as a united Coalition.