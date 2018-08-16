Israeli occupation reopens Gaza crossing as truce talks progress

An Israeli occupation official said on condition of anonymity that an initial set of "understandings" had been reached with the help of Egypt and United Nations officials, leading to calm over the last several days and the opening of the crossing.

But the official, commenting after an Israeli occupation security cabinet meeting on the issue, warned there could be no "real arrangement with Hamas" unless it returned the remains of two soldiers it is believed to be holding -- a key sticking point.

Humanitarian issues in the blockaded Gaza Strip and the return of the soldiers can be addressed if calm is maintained, the official said, adding that if not, Israel would return to "aggressive" military action.