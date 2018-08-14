GCC secretariat general holds conference on the Yemeni crisis political-solution references

The event was also attended by Yemen government ministers, ambassadors of the 19 supporting countries of the political process of Yemen, ambassadors of Yemen friends group countries, representatives of regional and international organizations, a number of experts and specialists in the Yemeni affairs and media men.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Al-Zayani narrated the story of the sad developments which led to the crisis in Yemen. Following the good start of the GCC call for stopping the Yemeni bloodshed and inter-Yemen war among political factions of the country, the GCC initiative and its executive mechanism came into being as the most acceptable solution, he said, adding that a peaceful transition of power followed that step in a democratic transparent process in 2012. He said that in 2013, the comprehensive dialogue conference was held, with outstanding outcomes that represented a rescue neckband to build a modern constitutional state in Yemen.

The stunning development was the Houthi militias usurp of the power in Sanaa in 2014, he stated, leading the Yemeni legitimate government of President Abdrabbou Mansour Hadi to request the Arab Coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to launch the determination storm followed by the Restoration of Hope.

He gave an account on the repercussions of the war which so far left thousands dead and injured in addition to the destruction of the country's infrastructure.

Al-Zayani went on to say that the GCC countries spared no effort to alleviate the sufferings of the Yemeni people, citing the relief efforts exerted by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Red Crescent societies, charity commissions throughout the GCC member countries in cooperation with specialised international organisations.

He called on the world community to mount more pressure on pushing forward the political process in Yemen and coerce the coup-makers in Sanaa to succumb to the Yemeni people will and implement the international resolutions, topped by 2216 under the 7th chapter of the UN charter.

For his part, bin Dughr confirmed that his country's government has requested its friends to come to their help against those who took power in Sanaa, admitting that if it were not for the Saudi-led move, Yemen would have collapsed.

He said the solution, now, starts with the withdrawal of Houthis from Sanaa, the capital, and other cities, and hand over heavy and medium weapons to pave the way before a political solution.

He stressed the rejection of partial and dividing proposals in the region, starting with Yemen, and rejection of truce calls.

He confirmed support for the U.N. envoy endeavors according to the three references.