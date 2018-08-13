Egypt, Yemen discuss protection of navigation in Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Yemeni counterpart, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi also said Cairo was committed to helping Yemen regain its security after more than three years of war that has killed thousands of people.

"We categorically reject that Yemen would become a foothold for the influence of non-Arab forces, or a platform for security and stability threats against the brotherly Arab countries or freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait," Sisi said, speaking alongside President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Speaking after talks with Hadi in Cairo, Sisi said Egypt supported the internationally-recognised Yemeni government and was committed to helping it restore stability to the country.

Hadi said he had briefed Sisi on what he called Iranian support for the Houthis in endangering security in the Red Sea.

"We discussed the dangers that the Red Sea had been exposed to because of the terrorism of the Houthi militias and its supporter, Iran, which aims not only to impact Red Sea security but Arab national security as a whole," Hadi said.