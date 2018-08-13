Suspects in Jordan raid are ‘Daesh’ supporters, minister says

Jordanian forces carried out a raid on a militant hideout in al-Salt city, outside the capital Amman, on Saturday. The raid was carried out a day after a policeman was killed in a blast.

"Three terrorists were killed. Several were arrested and under investigations," the minister said.

Four security personnel were killed and 10 were injured in the raid.

"They are not an organisation, but they support Daesh and takfiri ideology. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks targeting security posts and popular congregations," the minister said.

Friday's attack targeted a police vehicle in the town of Fuheis near Amman while it was providing security for a music festival.