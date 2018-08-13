Suspects in Jordan raid are ‘Daesh’ supporters, minister says

  • Monday 13, August 2018 in 5:30 PM
  • Jordanian Interior Minister Sameer al-Mobaideen during a news conference in Amman
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Suspected militants killed and arrested in a recent raid by Jordanian forces were all home-grown supporters of the Daesh extremist group who were planning several attacks in the kingdom, Jordanian Interior Minister Sameer al-Mobaideen said Monday.
Jordanian forces carried out a raid on a militant hideout in al-Salt city, outside the capital Amman, on Saturday. The raid was carried out a day after a policeman was killed in a blast.
 
"Three terrorists were killed. Several were arrested and under investigations," the minister said.
 
Four security personnel were killed and 10 were injured in the raid.
 
"They are not an organisation, but they support Daesh and takfiri ideology. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks targeting security posts and popular congregations," the minister said.
 
Friday's attack targeted a police vehicle in the town of Fuheis near Amman while it was providing security for a music festival. 