JIAT assigns a fact-finding team to follow-up the verification measures on Saada incident

  • Sunday 12, August 2018 in 10:42 PM
  • Mansour Al-Mansour, Spokesman of the Joint Incident Assessment Team
Sharjah 24 – SPA: The official spokesman of the Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) in Yemen Legal Counsellor Mansour Al-Mansour reviewed the results of reports reached by JIAT regarding allegations reported by international organisations or international media means usually circulated through international news outlets, noting that JIAT has monitored the incident which took place on Thursday 9/8/2018 in the city of Saada, killing a number of people, including a number of children.
Following the incident, JIAT immediately and directly instructed those in charge of the team to follow-up and start verifying the details of the incident and make them ready once such reports were completed.
 
Legal Counselor Mansour Al-Mansour said that those in charge of the team are continuously working on this incident since its occurrence up to preparing this statement. Once details were completed, they would be released to the world public opinion regardless of which authority is to be held accountable.
 
This came in the press conference held by JIAT at King Salman airbase in Riyadh whereas he dealt with the cases according to the order accredited by JIAT.