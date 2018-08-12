Egypt says 12 'terrorists' killed in Sinai shootout

The Egyptian army has since February been conducting a major operation focused on Sinai to wipe out militias from Daesh.

The deadly exchange of fire took place in the coastal city of El-Arish after the authorities received information that "terrorist elements" were hiding in the area, the source said.

Twelve militants were killed in the shootout, the source said, without reporting any casualties among security forces or specifying when the incident took place.

Guns, ammunition and explosive devices were discovered at the scene, the source said.