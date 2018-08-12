King Salman orders hosting of 1000 Egyptian pilgrims

This came as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme, annually supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, said that this year's guests are coming from the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, noting that as many as thousands of female and male pilgrims have benefited from torderhis programme since its inception 22 years ago.