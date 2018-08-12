King Salman orders hosting of 1000 Egyptian pilgrims

  • Sunday 12, August 2018 in 8:59 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, has ordered the hosting of 1000 male and female pilgrims from the families of martyrs of Egyptian armed forces and Police during this year's Hajj 1439.
This came as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Hajj Guests Programme, annually supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA. 
 
In a statement, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, said that this year's guests are coming from the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, noting that as many as thousands of female and male pilgrims have benefited from torderhis programme since its inception 22 years ago.        