Saudi Supreme Court announces Sunday as first day of Dhul-Hijjah

The Saudi Supreme Court, which earlier called on the public to view Dhul-Hijjah crescent at Saturday sunset, announced in a statement in Riyahd that, according to many adult witnesses who made their testimonies to their perspective regional courts, it was verified that Sunday is the first of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, according to the Calendar of Umm Al-Qura.

Accordingly, the attendance at the Mount of Arafat, the peak and main pillar of Hajj ritual, falls on Monday the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah - corresponding to August 20th, 2018 - and that Eid Al Adha will be the next day following Arafat Day, which corresponds to Tuesday, August 21st, 2018.