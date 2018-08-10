Yemeni Government considers securing maritime lanes against Al Houthi threats

The meeting, according to the Yemeni News Agency, discussed the latest developments and mechanisms to activate the Yemeni Coast Guard forces to contribute to the forces of the Coalition to support the legitimacy in Yemen in the prevention of Al Houthi militia's continuing threats to the security of shipping lanes and international maritime navigation.

It also reviewed the crimes of Al Houthis and Iran against international maritime navigation and their continuous targeting of ships in addition to discussing the international terrorism being practiced by Iran with its support for its agent Al Houthi and its militias.