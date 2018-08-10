Saudi Arabia, UNHCR sign agreement to assist displaced in Syria

The agreement was co-signed by the Vice President and Managing Director of the Saudi Fund for Development, Khalid bin Sulaiman Al Khudairi and the Regional Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States Khalid Khalifa, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The contribution comes from the government of Saudi Arabia at a time when the Syrian crisis entered its eighth year, which forced more than 6.6 million Syrians to leave their homes and property and to move to other areas more secure "inside their homeland in addition to pushing about 5.6 million Syrians to resort to neighboring countries, living in dire need of help and assistance.

This cooperation from the Saudi Fund for Development will enable UNHCR to provide substantial and vital support for displaced Syrians through the rehabilitation of housing for 13,210 families.