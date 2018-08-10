Two Houthi missiles intercepted by Saudi Air Force

Col. Turki Al Malki, official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

The official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Col. Turki Al Malki, explained that the missiles were heading towards Jazan and were deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas.

"Such hostile acts by the Iran-backed Houthi militias prove the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting the Houthi militias with qualitative capabilities in a flagrant and explicit violation of the two UN resolutions No. 2216 and 2231 with the objective of threatening the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as the regional and international stability."

Launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages breaches the International Humanitarian Law, he noted.