Allegations on Saada operation being investigated: Arab Coalition

The official has stated that the Joint Forces Command has looked into the allegations that an aid operation by the Coalition in Saada Governorate had inflicted damage on a civilian bus, and referred the claims to JIAT for assessment and investigation.

The results will be announced as soon as possible, he added, reaffirming the longstanding commitment of the Coalition to investigate all allegations of errors and International Law violations.

The official added that the Coalition will, as has always been the case, make all possible efforts to protect civilians.