Allegations on Saada operation being investigated: Arab Coalition

  • Friday 10, August 2018 in 2:38 PM
  • Spokesman of the Joint Incident Assessment Team
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Allegations by media and relief organistions in Yemen in regards to an operation conducted by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition on August 9th in Saada Governorate, have been immediately forwarded to the Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) for investigation, according to a Coalition senior official.
The official has stated that the Joint Forces Command has looked into the allegations that an aid operation by the Coalition in Saada Governorate had inflicted damage on a civilian bus, and referred the claims to JIAT for assessment and investigation.
 
The results will be announced as soon as possible, he added, reaffirming the longstanding commitment of the Coalition to investigate all allegations of errors and International Law violations.
 
The official added that the Coalition will, as has always been the case, make all possible efforts to protect civilians.