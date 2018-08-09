Palestine, Jordan discuss U.S. expected Middle East Peace plan

The plan is expected to diverge from the Arab Peace Initiative drawn up by Saudi Arabia in 2002 in which Arab nations offered Israeli occupation normal ties in return for a statehood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli occupation withdrawal from territory captured in 1967.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that Jordan and the Palestinians both reject the expected U.S Middle East Peace plan.

They both rejected Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" Abbas said after a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah.