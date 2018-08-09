Colombia recognises Palestine as independent state

“The embassy of Palestine is very pleased to inform that the government of the republic of Colombia has decided to recognise Palestine as a free, independent and sovereign state,” the statement read.

The decision was taken by the government of former president Juan Manuel Santos, who handed over office to his successor Ivan Duque on Tuesday.

"We are conscious of the difficulties and suffering that the Palestinian population has faced," Santos’ foreign minister Maria Angela Holguin had previously written to her Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

More than 130 countries have already recognised the independence of Palestine.