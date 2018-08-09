Saudi Arabia reassures Canada on oil

He reiterated that this is a firm and longstanding policy that is not influenced by political circumstances.

He also clarified that the current diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada will not, in any way, impact Saudi Aramco's relations with its customers in Canada.

Minister Al-Falih stressed that the Kingdom continues to invest in its production capacity, which is considered a key factor in protecting from market volatility that is damaging to the interests of producers and consumers alike and the global economy at large.