Kuwait denounces launching a ballistic missile on Jazan

In a cable he sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah said this hostile act which targeted the security and safety of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contradicts with all international values, principles and divine religions, confirming the strong stance of the State of Kuwait by the side of the Kingdom and its support for whatever measures it was taking to preserve its security, appealing to Allah the Almighty to preserve the Kingdom and its people against any harm.

He sent his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, appealing to Allah to accept the martyr and wishing the injured a quick recovery.