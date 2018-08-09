Kuwait denounces launching a ballistic missile on Jazan

  • Thursday 09, August 2018 in 8:03 PM
  • Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah
    Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah
Sharjah 24 – SPA: Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, expressed the denunciation of his country and its strong condemnation of the terrorist act of launching a ballistic missile on Jazan region, martyring a Yemeni expatriate and injuring many.
In a cable he sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Sheikh Jaber Al-Sabah said this hostile act which targeted the security and safety of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia contradicts with all international values, principles and divine religions, confirming the strong stance of the State of Kuwait by the side of the Kingdom and its support for whatever measures it was taking to preserve its security, appealing to Allah the Almighty to preserve the Kingdom and its people against any harm.
 
He sent his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, appealing to Allah to accept the martyr and wishing the injured a quick recovery.