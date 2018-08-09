Arab Coalition targets Houthi militants responsible for ballistic missile on Jazan

Al Malki said that the military action was conducted in conformity with the International Humanitarian Law and its Customary Rules.

"The Coalition will take all necessary measures against the terrorist, criminal acts of the terrorist Iranian-Houthi militia, such as recruiting child soldiers, throwing them in battlefields and using them as tools and covers to their terrorist acts," he stressed.

Col. AlMalki affirmed that the leaders and militants responsible for launching ballistic missiles, and targeting civilians will be held accountable under the Coalition’s efforts to prevent terrorist elements from compromising Regional and International Security.